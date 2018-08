Two lanes of the southbound 605 Freeway were closed just south of Peck Road in Pico Rivera after a deadly crash Tuesday morning.Shortly before 5 a.m., a big rig truck struck and killed a subcontractor company driver who was exiting his pickup truck to pick up traffic cones on the shoulder.Officials identified the victim as 33-year-old Jessie Mendoza Romero of Moreno Valley, Calif.His body ended up about 100 feet south of his vehicle.