A man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman during a burglary in Los Angeles has been added to the FBI's 10 Most Wanted List and a $100,000 reward was offered for information that leads to his capture.The FBI's Los Angeles field office announced the new information during a Thursday morning press conference.Greg Alyn Carlson, 46, originally from Washington D.C., is suspected of committing a burglary on July 13, 2017 and attempting to rape a woman while using a weapon. An arrest warrant was issued and he was arrested on Sept. 3. Three days later, he was charged with burglary, assault with intent to commit rape and assault with a deadly weapon.Carlson posted bond and authorities said he fled to a family home in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, then left with a stolen gun, rental car and cash. He indicated he would not come back to Los Angeles to face prosecution, according to the FBI. He previously lived in Santa Monica and Redondo Beach.Authorities believe he may be traveling in a white four-door 2017 Hyundai Accent rental car with South Carolina plates NKI-770.He was spotted in Hoover, Alabama on Nov. 22, where he led authorities on a dangerous high-speed chase that was terminated by police due to public safety concerns. On Nov. 28, he was spotted in Jacksonville, Florida and two days later in Daytona Beach, Florida.On Dec. 12, a federal arrest warrant was issued for him and he received an additional charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.He has been known to use the aliases Greg A. Carlson and Greg Alym Carlson. He is described as a white man with brown, graying hair, green eyes, 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 170 pounds.Carlson has been known to travel around Florida, Alabama and South Carolina. Authorities said there isn't a clear understanding if he was employed or how he may have earned money, but received information suggesting he was an actor in the past.Authorities believe Carlson may be responsible for other sexual assaults in the Los Angeles area.Anyone with more information or who may be a victim is urged to call the LAPD Robbery Homicide division at (213) 486-6910.