Man wearing body armor shot, killed by police in Hollywood after confrontation

By ABC7.com staff and Elena Gomez
EMBED <>More Videos

Man wearing body armor killed by police after confrontation in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Los Angeles police said officers shot and killed a man wearing body armor in Hollywood Saturday after he backed his vehicle into a police car and confronted the officers.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m., after officers who were responding to call were cut off by a vehicle in front them on Sunset Boulevard near Fairfax Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The driver of that car "stopped suddenly" and backed into the police car, authorities said.

Police say the man got out of his car wearing body armor, with one hand behind his back.

"The officers gave him commands, which he did not follow, and he started counting down, saying 3..2..1. He started to pull his right hand from behind his back out to the front and at that time, there was an officer involved shooting," said LAPD Detective Meghan Aguiar.

The man was struck by the officer's gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

A man heading to the movies at the time saw the moments leading up to the shooting.

"They said put the gun down and that's it. The next you know, bam, bam, bam - four times," said Carlos Sanchez.

The man's car was covered in writing with some religious references. Detectives were working to get a search warrant to look inside for more evidence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodlos angeles countylos angeles police departmentpolice shootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds gather in Beverly Hills on Armenian Remembrance Day
Woman arrested after 2 killed in Sherman Oaks crash, including teen
Port Hueneme man targeted by frightening text scam
Indonesia navy declares lost submarine sunk, all 53 aboard dead
LA County to resume administering Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine
Woman charged with felony for not returning VHS 21 years ago
Life-sized teddy bear 'Bearsun' makes it from LA to SF
Show More
Biden formally recognizes atrocities against Armenians as genocide
Suspects sought in burglaries at West LA restaurants
Celebration of life held for DMX in New York
Teen driver admits to Lamborghini crash that killed Monique Muñoz
Duarte family frightened after bear gets into home
More TOP STORIES News