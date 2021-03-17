Man with knife shot by officers in Watts, LAPD says

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police officers shot and wounded a man who had apparently attacked another person with a knife in Watts Tuesday evening.
The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 109th Street. Police were called to the scene for a report of assault by a man armed with a knife.
Officers first attempted to detain the suspect with less-lethal munitions and then fired their weapons, striking the suspect, according to the LAPD. He was brought to a local hospital for surgery.
The victim of the initial assault sustained minor injuries, police said.
No officers were injured. Investigators say they recovered two knives at the scene.
