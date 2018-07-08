Mandatory fire evacuations lifted in Goleta

By ABC7.com staff
GOLETA, Calif. (KABC) --
Some people are being allowed to return homes after being evacuated due to the Holiday Fire in Santa Barbara County.

Mandatory evacuation orders will remain in place for the neighborhoods in Goleta accessed from North Fairview Avenue, just north of the intersection of North La Goleta Place, according to county officials.

All other orders have been downgraded to an evacuation "warning."

The fire has destroyed about 20 homes, although firefighters were able to reach 80 percent containment as of Saturday.
