Manhattan Beach police searching for burglary suspects after Camaro crashes into home

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Manhattan Beach police are searching for two burglary suspects after a car crashed into a home Tuesday evening.Police issued an alert around 7:25 p.m. to the city warning residents of police activity near Flournoy Road and 19th Street.Footage from the scene showed police investigating at a home where a car crashed through a wall. No one was inside the home at the time of collision.Police said the incident happened after some cars at a parking lot near downtown Manhattan Beach were burglarized and a black Chevrolet Camaro was seen leaving the area. The suspects then crashed into the home in a rush to flee.After the wreck, two people got out of the car and ran away, according to police. No arrest has been made.Further details about the incident were not immediately available.The Manhattan Beach Police Department asked residents to call 911 to report any suspicious activity.