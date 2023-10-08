Manhattan Beach jewelry store employee opens fire on robbers

Authorities are searching for five robbers who targeted a jewelry store in Manhattan Beach before an employee took out a gun and opened fire.

Police responded to the smash-and-grab at Prestige Jewelers on Saturday. No injuries were reported.

Investigators say the robbers used hammers to break display cases and steal jewelry.

The suspects took off in several cars waiting outside after the store's employee shot at them, police say.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available. Anyone with information should contact police.