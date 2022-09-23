LIVE: 50-acre brush fire erupts in Running Springs area in San Bernardino County

The so-called Manzanita Fire was reported at around 3:22 p.m. along Highway 330 near Middle Passing Lane.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire erupted Friday afternoon in the Running Springs area in San Bernardino County and has now spread to about 50 acres, authorities said.

The so-called Manzanita Fire was reported at around 3:22 p.m. along Highway 330 near Middle Passing Lane, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Authorities reported seeing smoke and "significant fire running uphill" as crews rushed to the area, according to a California Highway Patrol report log.

No injuries or evacuation orders have been reported in connection with the fire.

It's unclear if any homes or structures are currently being threatened.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.