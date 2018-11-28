WEATHER

Rain to hit SoCal burn areas Wednesday, Thursday

Rain is coming to Southern California starting Wednesday night.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Residents of burn areas are advised to take precautions with a storm dumping 1-2 inches in some areas that were hit hard by the Woolsey Fire.

The rain will start Wednesday around 5-6 p.m. starting with Ventura County and northern parts of Los Angeles County. The rain could move into Orange County by around 7 p.m. The rain will continue overnight, creating a treacherous morning commute on Thursday.

The storm will progress throughout Thursday with downpours and winds with gusts of up to 35 mph. Some light rain may linger into Friday with the possibility of a second storm hitting SoCal on Saturday. However, that second storm appears to be weakening and may not produce much rain.

Flash flood watches are in effect in Orange County, high and low deserts.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect to see a high of 69 on Wednesday, with rain beginning in the evening, and 1-2 inches falling by Thursday.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a high of 68 Wednesday, with 1-2 inches of rain by Thursday.

Beaches will see big northwest swells getting up to 5-10 feet, with a high of 67 on Wednesday and rain on Thursday. A high surf advisory is in effect for beaches from Los Angeles down to San Diego.

Mountains will be sunny and partly cloudy on Wednesday with a high of 54 Wednesday, then 3-5 inches of rain will fall by Thursday with snow at elevations around 6,000-7,000 feet. Snow totals could reach up to 6 inches at 7,000 feet and above.

Deserts will be partly sunny Wednesday with a high of 67 and Thursday will see rain and gusty winds up to 60 mph.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
7-Day Forecasts
