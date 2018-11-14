WOOLSEY FIRE

MAP: Homes destroyed or damaged by Woolsey Fire

A mountain is seen through charred window frames of a mansion burned down by the Woolsey Fire Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Agoura Hills, Calif. (Jae C. Hong/AP Photo)

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office of Emergency Services has released an interactive damage assessment map from the Woolsey Fire.

The map comes with a disclaimer that states: "Field damage inspection is still ongoing and subject to change. The points shown on this map are being updated regularly as crews are able to safely access new areas. Data is subject to change as information is gathered, analyzed and verified."
