Kobe and Gigi Bryant murals in LA: Here's how to find them

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More than 100 murals honoring basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna have been painted around Los Angeles.
And now Kobemural.com has created a new interactive map that shows you where all the murals are located around Southern California.
Rafael Murcia drove around the Los Angeles area to document just some of the murals and posted his video on Instagram.
Kobe and Gianna died on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.
Also killed in the crash were college baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, their daughter Alyssa; Sarah and Payton Chester, a mother and daughter; basketball coach Christina Mauser; and pilot Ara Zobayan.
A celebration of life attended by 20,000 people was held Monday at the Staples Center.
