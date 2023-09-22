Annual International Mariachi Women's Festival to mark 10th anniversary in San Gabriel on Saturday

The annual International Mariachi Women's Festival is set to mark its 10 anniversary in San Gabriel.

The International Mariachi Women's Festival is set to celebrate its10th anniversary on Saturday in San Gabriel, delivering some of the finest mariachi music in the world.

The event will take place at the San Gabriel Mission Playhouse and will feature a free outdoor youth mariachi showcase and an indoor gala concert.

"For women, in our everyday lives, we're asked to demur and calm and constrained," said Leonor Perez, founder and executive director of the Mariachi Women's Foundation. "And when we play mariachi we get to express ourselves through music, through the song -- and also through that grito, so that's a very important part of what we do.

"Mariachi is very emotive, very heartfelt, and we're so excited to share it with everyone," Perez said.

Tickets are available for purchase online for the event on the Mariachi Women's Foundation's website.