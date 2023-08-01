The city of Ventura could soon permit recreational sales starting in September, allowing at least six stores to open.

Marijuana dispensaries in Ventura could open as soon as September

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- A potential major change for marijuana users in Ventura is on the horizon.

The city could soon permit recreational sales starting in September, allowing at least six stores to open.

Three permits will go to the three dispensaries chosen by the city last year.

The other three will be picked from among the five dispensary operators that were passed over the first time.

Before this becomes a reality, the city is accepting public comments online from August 10-18.

A final decision from the city manager is expected Thursday, Aug. 31.

