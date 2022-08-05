Co-conspirator in GoFundMe scam sentenced to 5 years in New Jersey state prison

Mark D'Amico, his-then girlfriend, and a homeless veteran defrauded online donors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

MOUNT HOLLY, New Jersey -- Mark D'Amico, one of the three conspirators in the notorious GoFundMe scandal, was sentenced to five years in state prison on Friday.

The sentence was handed down in line with a plea agreement and will run concurrently with his federal prison sentence of 27 months.

D'Amico was not present for the ruling in Burlington County.

He, his-then girlfriend Katelyn McClure, and homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr. defrauded online donors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

McClure's state sentencing was postponed until September 9. She was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison last month.

Bobbitt is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on August 23.

It all began in late 2017 when McClure and her then-boyfriend D'Amico started a GoFundMe for homeless veteran Bobbitt, claiming Bobbitt gave McClure his last $20 when she ran out of gas on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia.

The made-up story went viral, and 14,000 people donated more than $400,000.

The truth began to emerge after Bobbitt sued the couple, accusing them of keeping the money for themselves.

Court documents show almost none of their story was true.

Still, the couple spent large chunks of the money in a matter of months on lavish casino trips and a BMW.

The trio became the center of a Hulu documentary produced by the 6abc investigative team, called "No Good Deed, A Crowdfunding Holiday Heist."