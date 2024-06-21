LAPD offers $25K reward after LA Christian bookstore owner shot and left paralyzed

Luis Hernandez was left paralyzed after being shot outside his LA Christian bookstore. LAPD is now offering a $25,000 reward in the case.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A husband and father was left paralyzed after being shot outside his Christian bookstore. The shooting happened months ago, but with no suspects behind bars, investigators are now offering a reward.

The gunman left Luis Hernandez, 41, paralyzed from the waist down. The Los Angeles Police Department announced a $25,000 reward obtained from the L.A. City Council for anyone with information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

The shooting happened on April 6 at around 9 p.m. near Alvarado Street and Clinton Street, near MacArthur Park.

Investigators say Hernandez and his wife had just locked up their bookstore and he was dashing to get to his three small children waiting nearby in the couple's car. They say Hernandez heard two people arguing before shots rang out.

"Afraid that his children could possibly be caught in the crossfire, he retreats back towards the sidewalk. As he's walking through the sidewalk he hears the gunshot, feels the burning sensation, collapses on the sidewalk and his wife and additional witnesses in the area call 911," said LAPD Officer Christian Marroquin.

Detectives believe the gunman left the scene in a 2008 to 2015 silver Toyota Camry with a sunroof, tinted windows and damage to the right front side of the vehicle.

Police flooded the area on the night of the shooting but were not able to catch the gunman. Paramedics rendered aid to the victim before transporting him to the hospital.

The victim's wife told Eyewitness News shortly after the incident that it was shocking and was still trying to process everything. She also said that she believes her husband was shot by gang members who frequent the area around the bookstore.

She has faith that Hernandez will be able to walk again.

Anyone with information is urged to call Officer Marroquin at (213) 484-3670. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.