Rep. Mark Takano calls for swift action against Trump after Capitol Hill riots

Rep. Takano was one of the lawmakers forced to evacuate his office during the violent riot.
"Because the president is clearly unhinged, I've also called on Mike Pence and members of the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, which allows for the immediate removal of President Trump from office," said Takano.
Rep. Takano said he supports the articles of impeachment House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could introduce on Monday.
Several Democrats have also spoken out in favor of impeachment.
Pelosi: House 'will proceed' to impeachment of Trump