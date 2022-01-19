Arts & Entertainment

Marty Roberts of 'Marty & Elayne' iconic LA lounge act, passes away

'Marty & Elayne' lounge act at the Dresden Room in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- "Swingers" everywhere are mourning the death of Marty Roberts, one half of "Marty & Elayne," the ultimate lounge act that found a home at the iconic Dresden Room in Los Angeles for more than 40 years.

The couple's son posted on Facebook Tuesday that Marty passed away on Jan. 13, from an undisclosed illness.

"My mom and I are devastated by his loss and there is nobody that could ever take his place. He had a joke and a smile (smiling is free, he would say!) for everyone he met and was the kindest, most self sacrificing man in the world. We will miss him more than words can express," read the post.



Marty and Elayne Roberts formed part of the cultural fabric of Los Angeles, and performed at The Dresden five nights a week, rain or shine, right up until the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The duo inspired fans across the globe after a short, signature scene in the '90s cult classic "Swingers," starring Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn.

A celebration of life may be planned at the Dresden Room for a later date.

