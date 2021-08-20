Health & Fitness

Mask mandate takes effect for large outdoor events in LA County as delta variant surges across US

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mask mandate takes effect for large outdoor events in LA County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Everyone attending outdoor "mega-events" of more than 10,000 people -- such as open-air concerts and baseball, football and soccer games - will have to wear a face covering in Los Angeles County under a new COVID-19 health order that took effect late Thursday night.

The health order -- which began at 11:59 p.m. Thursday -- requires mask-wearing in such outdoor settings except when people are "actively eating or drinking." The requirement applies to everyone, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Outdoor events had previously been exempted from the county's mask-wearing mandate, which requires face coverings in all indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are also required on public transit, at transit hubs such as airports and train stations, inside schools, at health care settings, homeless shelters and correctional facilities.

The order applies to such events as music or food festivals, car shows, endurance events, marathons, parades, sporting events and concerts. Theme parks are not included.

Fans attending games at Dodger Stadium will be affected, as will those in attendance at Rams and Chargers games at SoFi Stadium, LAFC games at Banc of California Stadium and LA Galaxy Games at Dignity Health Sports Park. Concert-goers at the Hollywood Bowl will also be subject to the mandate.

Why is LA County re-imposing mask mandate? COVID positivity rate increased by 700% in one month
EMBED More News Videos

With Los Angeles County's renewed indoor masking requirement set to take effect late Saturday night, many are questioning the decision.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyconcertface maskfestivalsportscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Newly named 'Jeopardy!' host Mike Richards steps down
Body found in MacArthur Park Lake; emergency responders on scene
Boyle Heights street vendor stabbed in unprovoked attack
Newsom warns CA could fall off 'COVID cliff' if recall passes
Big surf, high tide creating flooding on SoCal coast
Here's why you can't visit the EDD in person
2 teens arrested in Burbank street-racing crash that killed 3
Show More
Sick COVID patients lie on floor at antibody treatment site in Florida
Torrance wins its 1st game of Little League tourney
Arrest made 15 years after Miami player's fatal shooting
Afghans who helped US military plea for escape from Taliban
Ervin Olikong: What we know about San Bernardino suspect
More TOP STORIES News