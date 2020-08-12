Massive blaze burns homes, spreads quickly near Lake Hughes in Angeles National Forest

Download the ABC7 Los Angeles app on your iPhone or Android device to get the latest updates on the Lake Fire.

***MANDATORY EVACUATIONS***in effect for residents in the Lake Hughes Rd w/o Pine Cyn & s/o Dry Gulch Rd



Don't forget about your pets! #Pet Emergency Kit pic.twitter.com/8PGk6dnpiJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) August 13, 2020

#EVACUATIONS have commenced for the area of Lake Hughes Rd w/o Pine Cyn Rd & s/o Dry Gulch Rd #LakeFire https://t.co/ykqTC0yrMN — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) August 13, 2020

LAKE HUGHES, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters on Wednesday afternoon were battling a brush fire that quickly spread and scorched 10,000 acres near Lake Hughes in the Angeles National Forest, destroyed homes and prompted evacuations, fire officials said.The Lake Fire was reported about 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of North Lake Hughes Road and Pine Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Flames spread rapidly in pines trees and dry brush amid hot temperatures, consuming thousands of acres in a few short hours. Containment was still listed at 0% Wednesday evening hours after it began.The fire was seen reaching and burning several homes in the area, but a tally of structure damage was not immediately available.No injuries were immediately reported, but Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced mandatory evacuation orders shortly after 5 p.m.Helicopter crews were seen performing water drops as a massive column of smoke rose high above the area.Evacuations were underway in the area of Lake Hughes Road west of Pine Canyon Road and south of Dry Gulch Road, the Sheriff's Department said.An evacuation shelter was set up at Highland High School, 39055 25th St. West Palmdale. Shelters for large animals were available at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds and the Castaic Fairgrounds.Resources were being brought in from other agencies, including Ventura County and CAL FIRE, in addition to a water-dropping DC-10 airplane that flew in from Arizona.The cause of the blaze was unknown. Temperatures in the Lake Hughes community were forecast to reach 96 degrees amid low humidity on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.