Massive fire breaks out at Marathon refinery in Carson

By ABC7.com staff
CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- A major fire broke out at the Marathon Petroleum refinery in Carson Tuesday night, sending massive flames and thick plumes of smoke into the air.

The fire was visible from miles away, as the plumes of smoke were rising up hundreds of feet into the air. Some residents reported hearing a large boom in the area when the fire broke out just before 11 p.m.

Both sides of the 405 Freeway were being shut down in the area.

The Marathon refinery is believed to be the largest on the West Coast, processing some 363,000 barrels per day. The refinery's own firefighters were on scene fighting the blaze and units from other departments were being dispatched.
