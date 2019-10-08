Firefighters battle massive blaze after flames engulf La Verne home, nearby brush

LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters were working to extinguish massive flames that fully engulfed a house in La Verne and ignited nearby brush Monday night.The blaze broke out shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Live Oak Canyon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The stubborn fire seemed to remain extremely active one hour after the first call came in to first responders.No injuries have been reported.Residents reported hearing explosions before the fire erupted but the cause of the blaze remained under investigation.