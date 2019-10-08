Firefighters battle massive blaze after flames engulf La Verne home, nearby brush

LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters were working to extinguish massive flames that fully engulfed a house in La Verne and ignited nearby brush Monday night.

The blaze broke out shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Live Oak Canyon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The stubborn fire seemed to remain extremely active one hour after the first call came in to first responders.

No injuries have been reported.

Residents reported hearing explosions before the fire erupted but the cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
la vernelos angeles countybrush firefirehouse fire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CSULB threat: Suspect in custody, shelter-in-place lifted
Large crane collapses, falls onto several homes in Long Beach
Dodgers lose 1-6 against Nationals in NLDS Game 4
2 arrested after 'student-on-student assault' at IE middle school
Kroger, Walgreens to stop selling e-cigarettes in US
Boulder falls, shatters tour bus window on 10 Fwy in IE
Thousands of Long Beach trees threatened by plague of beetles
Show More
Man allegedly armed with knife fatally shot by deputies in Whittier
Huntington Beach restaurant owner among 5 hurt in electrical explosions
SoCal family seeks liver transplant for 6-month-old boy
CA launches toll-free statewide mental health line
Woman walking with husband struck by hit-and-run driver in OC
More TOP STORIES News