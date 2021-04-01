Massive pallet yard fire in Compton destroys 3 homes after threatening neighborhood

EMBED <>More Videos

Massive pallet yard fire in Compton destroys 3 homes

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive fire in Compton engulfed a pallet yard as flames extended to nearby homes, prompting authorities to evacuate the surrounding area Wednesday evening.

The blaze erupted near Rosecrans Avenue and Alameda Street shortly before 5 p.m. and sent plumes of smoke billowing over the neighborhood. At least three homes were destroyed and several structures were damaged.

Firefighters poured thousands of gallons of water on the flames that devoured a mixed-use commercial structure. The flames raged through the large property and spread like a wildfire as embers ignited homes and other structures in the surrounding neighborhood.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Crews were concerned about possibly dangerous materials burning at the site.

"We had everything in there from vehicles to cardboard to pallets, we've got paints... you name it," said Jonathan Matheny with the L.A. County Fire Department.

Neighbor Sandra Navarro said her teenage daughter ran to safety alongside her grandmother and dog.

Nearby structures and trees were on fire as firefighters went into a defensive position to tackle the blaze and prevent flames from spreading.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department announced several road closures in the area, and asked the public to avoid the area.



It's unclear how many residents were forced to evacuate or how many buildings were under threat. Displaced residents were able to go to Caldwell Street Elementary School for shelter.

Crews from the Compton, Long Beach and L.A. County fire departments responded to the 5-alarm blaze. They were at the scene late into the night, hours after the fire erupted.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
comptonlos angeles countyfire
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 killed in mass shooting at Orange building
How soon will LA County reach herd immunity?
Referee collapses during USC-Gonzaga game
CHP use PIT maneuver to end chase in Moreno Valley area
Texas deputy captured on camera punching teen on ATV
Toddler sisters dropped from atop 14-foot border wall by smuggler
Suspect in custody after fire at Laguna Hills home
Show More
Report shows dozens of LA County lifeguards make over $200K
Scammers targeting people who've received COVID-19 vaccine
Detectives find Tiger Woods crash cause but won't reveal reason
Biden announces huge infrastructure plan to 'win the future'
Christmas Day crash: Street racers collide with crowd of spectators in Carson
More TOP STORIES News