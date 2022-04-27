Arts & Entertainment

May the 4th be with you: Star Wars Day events across Southern California

May 4- Star Wars Day: The perfect day to celebrate your favorite intergalactic tale. May the Fourth be with you! (KGO)

May the 4th be with you! To celebrate Star Wars Day this year, here's a list of events across Southern California.

Disneyland
The big Star Wars Nite event on May 3 is sold out, but another has been added 9 p.m.-1 a.m. May 9. Tickets go on sale May 1 and are $99 general and free for children under 3. The event will include "Solo: A Star Wars Story" collectible pins, "It's Your Universe" booksigning with Ashley Eckstein, an art exhibit, character encounters, dance party, themed refreshments, access to select attractions and more. Costumes are welcome for this event.
For more information, visit: www.disneyland.disney.go.com
Call: (714) 781-4636

Dodgers
The Dodgers are having a Star Wars night on May 4, 2022. They are giving away R2D2/ LA Beanies to game attendees while supplies last. Dodgers play NL West Rivals the SF Giants on May 4.
For more information, visit: www.dodgerblue.com

Miracle Mile Toy Hall
May the 4th Party, geared to children ages 4-12, will include Jedi classes and goody bags. 4-5:30 p.m., 5464 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, $18
For more information, call: (323) 389-1733

Riverside Municipal Auditorium
May the 4th Fest will include an alien Cantina band, Hip Hop Trooper, Star Girls, DJ Chuck None, a comedy roast hosted by TheGeekGatsby, an art exhibit, shopping, a cosplay competition and more. 6 p.m., 3425 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside, $24 general and $40 VIP
For more information, visit: www.riversidelive.com
Call: (800) 745-3000

San Bernardino County Museum
There will be a science-based, hands-on party with StarLab, a portable planetarium, DJ Eturnal spinning space-themed dance music, themed scavenger hunts, a photo booth and an appearance by the Inland Empire Squad of the Southern California Garrison, 501st Legion. 6-8 p.m., 2024 Orange Tree Lane, San Bernardino, $10 adults and $5 children 12 and under.
For more information, visit: www.sbcounty.gov/museum
Call: (909) 798-8608

San Bernardino County Library - digital event
The San Bernardino County Library invites residents to travel to a galaxy far, far away and join in on Facebook and Zoom for the Star Wars Digital Event from May 2 to 7. Enjoy an amazing week of crafts and a special themed story time with some special Star Wars guests. Grab-and-go craft kits can be picked up starting Saturday, April 30 at any San Bernardino County Library branch. The "Jedi Craft" instructional video will be posted on Facebook on Tuesday, May 3, and "Dark Side Art Night" instructional video will be posted on Facebook Wednesday, May 4. Contact (760) 552-6050 to sign up for the Star Wars virtual story time over Zoom. Space is limited, so be sure to register. All activities are free and open to all ages.
For more information, visit: www.sbclib.org.
Call: (909) 387-2220

Scum & Villainy Cantina
This Star Wars popup is now a permanent lounge with weekly events, themed cocktails and mocktails and a limited menu. It will toast May the Fourth with a trivia contest and other surprises. 6 p.m.-2 a.m. (patrons under age 21 welcome with parent 6-8 p.m.), 6377 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, no cover.
For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/scumandvillainycantina

Union Nightclub
Das Bunker, an industrial dance club, will hold an interactive Star Wars Night. 9 p.m., 4067 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, $12
For more information, call: (323) 737-1159

If you want to celebrate May the 4th (or Revenge of the Fifth or Sixth) your own way, you can find ideas and tips for costumes, party decorations and things to do, plus recipes for blue milk and other treats, at www.starwars.com/star-wars-day.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentstar wars
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
$18.8M settlement in fatal West LA Lamborghini crash
San Jose police ID 3 suspects arrested in kidnapping of 3-month-old
The US is out of the COVID-19 pandemic phase, Dr. Fauci says
Barstow parents arrested on suspicion of killing their 1-year-old son
Newly released police tape shows Alec Baldwin after 'Rust' shooting
How attainable are CA's zero-emission transportation goals?
2 arrested in fatal shooting of man during robbery at Encino home
Show More
New water restrictions to limit outdoor watering for millions in SoCal
CDC estimates 3 in 4 kids have had coronavirus infections
Texan Trevor Reed freed from Russia as part of prisoner exchange
UC system will waive tuition for Native American students
Deputies protect school killer after potential juror threat
More TOP STORIES News