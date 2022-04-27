May the 4th be with you: Star Wars Day events across Southern California

May the 4th be with you! To celebrate Star Wars Day this year, here's a list of events across Southern California.
Disneyland
The big Star Wars Nite event on May 3 is sold out, but another has been added 9 p.m.-1 a.m. May 9. Tickets go on sale May 1 and are $99 general and free for children under 3. The event will include "Solo: A Star Wars Story" collectible pins, "It's Your Universe" booksigning with Ashley Eckstein, an art exhibit, character encounters, dance party, themed refreshments, access to select attractions and more. Costumes are welcome for this event.
For more information, visit: www.disneyland.disney.go.com
Call: (714) 781-4636
Dodgers
The Dodgers are having a Star Wars night on May 4, 2022. They are giving away R2D2/ LA Beanies to game attendees while supplies last. Dodgers play NL West Rivals the SF Giants on May 4.
For more information, visit: www.dodgerblue.com
Miracle Mile Toy Hall
May the 4th Party, geared to children ages 4-12, will include Jedi classes and goody bags. 4-5:30 p.m., 5464 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, $18
For more information, call: (323) 389-1733
Riverside Municipal Auditorium
May the 4th Fest will include an alien Cantina band, Hip Hop Trooper, Star Girls, DJ Chuck None, a comedy roast hosted by TheGeekGatsby, an art exhibit, shopping, a cosplay competition and more. 6 p.m., 3425 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside, $24 general and $40 VIP
For more information, visit: www.riversidelive.com
Call: (800) 745-3000
San Bernardino County Museum
There will be a science-based, hands-on party with StarLab, a portable planetarium, DJ Eturnal spinning space-themed dance music, themed scavenger hunts, a photo booth and an appearance by the Inland Empire Squad of the Southern California Garrison, 501st Legion. 6-8 p.m., 2024 Orange Tree Lane, San Bernardino, $10 adults and $5 children 12 and under.
For more information, visit: www.sbcounty.gov/museum
Call: (909) 798-8608
San Bernardino County Library - digital event
The San Bernardino County Library invites residents to travel to a galaxy far, far away and join in on Facebook and Zoom for the Star Wars Digital Event from May 2 to 7. Enjoy an amazing week of crafts and a special themed story time with some special Star Wars guests. Grab-and-go craft kits can be picked up starting Saturday, April 30 at any San Bernardino County Library branch. The "Jedi Craft" instructional video will be posted on Facebook on Tuesday, May 3, and "Dark Side Art Night" instructional video will be posted on Facebook Wednesday, May 4. Contact (760) 552-6050 to sign up for the Star Wars virtual story time over Zoom. Space is limited, so be sure to register. All activities are free and open to all ages.
For more information, visit: www.sbclib.org.
Call: (909) 387-2220
Scum & Villainy Cantina
This Star Wars popup is now a permanent lounge with weekly events, themed cocktails and mocktails and a limited menu. It will toast May the Fourth with a trivia contest and other surprises. 6 p.m.-2 a.m. (patrons under age 21 welcome with parent 6-8 p.m.), 6377 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, no cover.
For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/scumandvillainycantina
Union Nightclub
Das Bunker, an industrial dance club, will hold an interactive Star Wars Night. 9 p.m., 4067 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, $12
For more information, call: (323) 737-1159
If you want to celebrate May the 4th (or Revenge of the Fifth or Sixth) your own way, you can find ideas and tips for costumes, party decorations and things to do, plus recipes for blue milk and other treats, at www.starwars.com/star-wars-day.
