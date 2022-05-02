star wars

Celebrate May the 4th with Star Wars films, series, more streaming on Disney+

Scroll down for a list of Star Wars movies, series and more streaming on Disney+.
'The Book of Boba Fett' stars talk new streaming series on Disney+

LOS ANGELES -- It's time to feel the force!

May 4 (May the Fourth) is celebrated as Star Wars Day, originating as a clever pun for the franchise's iconic phrase "May the force be with you."

Fans and droids alike can celebrate with all things Star Wars -- movies, television shows, documentaries and more -- streaming on Disney+.

Coming soon: Obi-Wan Kenobi



Streaming on May 25, the highly anticipated "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith." The limited series, starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, revisits Obi-Wan Kenobi a decade after facing his greatest defeat -- the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

A two night-stay on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be unlike anything Disney has ever done before. And we got to check it out ourselves.



New on Disney+: 'Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett'


Streaming this Wednesday, "Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett" explores the behind-the-scenes story of the legendary bounty hunter's return to Tatooine with mercenary Fennec Shand seeking to claim the territory once run by Jabba the Hutt. In this insightful new special, filmmakers, cast and crew reveal never-before-seen footage, groundbreaking technology and the practical effects that brought it all to life.

Movies


  • Star Wars: A New Hope
  • Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
  • Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
  • Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
  • Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
  • Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  • Star Wars: The Force Awakens
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story


Carrie Fisher describes playing Princess Leia and working with George Lucas in a rare 1977 interview.



Live-Action Series


  • The Book of Boba Fett
  • The Mandalorian


Animated Series


  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch
  • Star Wars: Blips
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  • Star Wars Forces of Destiny
  • Star Wars Rebels
  • Star Wars Rebels Shorts
  • Star Wars Resistance
  • LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Clash of the Skywalkers
  • LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Duel of the Skywalkers
  • LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Escape from the Jedi Temple
  • LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Race for the Holocrons
  • LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Raid on Coruscant
  • LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures Shorts
  • LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars
  • LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars Shorts
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Resistance Rises


Calling all padawans! Take this class and become a real-life Jedi.



Documentaries and behind-the-scenes


  • Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy
  • Under the Helmet - the Legacy of Boba Fett
  • More Than Robots
  • Star Wars: Vehicle Flythroughs
  • Star Wars: Biomes
  • Star Wars: Galaxy of Sounds


Docuseries


Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

Specials


Behind the Attraction: Star Tours

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
