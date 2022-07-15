lottery

Mega Millions jackpot at $480M for winning numbers drawing tonight

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $480 million for Friday night's winning numbers drawing

The top prize rose again no one won the top prize in Tuesday's drawing, which was for $440 million.

The jackpot for Friday now stands at $480 million with a cash option of $276 million.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday were: 4, 7, 10, 45, 64 and Mega Ball 12.

The biggest all-time Mega Millions jackpot was a $1.537 billion prize in 2018.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million.
