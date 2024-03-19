According to the medical examiner, Mei Li Haskell may have still been alive when she was killed.

Autopsy report released in death of woman whose dismembered torso was found in Encino trash bin

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, Mei Li Haskell's death has been "deferred" but the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More than four months after a woman's dismembered torso was found dumped in a trash bin in Encino, we're learning new details about her death, and according to the medical examiner, she may have still been alive when she was killed.

The body part was found on Nov. 8, 2023 and the following month, it was positively identified as 37-year-old Mei Li Haskell's remains.

According to the autopsy report, her cause of death has been "deferred" but the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner's report listed Haskell's "head, majority of the neck, and majority of all 4 extremities" as "absent."

The report states the "amputation sites" were "remarkably smooth," suggesting that a "sharp power tool was likely used."

"There was no definitive indication that the dismemberment occurred antemortem, however, the possibility that the head and neck removal was initiated prior to death cannot be entirely excluded," read the report.

The victim's husband, 35-year-old Samuel Bond Haskell, was charged with the killings of his wife and her parents, who remain missing.

He pleaded not guilty in January, and is currently being held without bail.

The murder charges include a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders. Samuel Haskell could face a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted as charged.

Gruesome discovery

The victims, who lived in a Tarzana home in the 4100 block of Coldstream Terrace with Samuel Haskell and the couple's three young children, were last seen on or about Nov. 6, 2023, authorities said.

Samuel Haskell had allegedly hired four day laborers to remove several heavy black plastic trash bags from the home, and 911 was called after one of the workers opened one of the bags and allegedly saw body parts, according to the District Attorney's Office.

"These shocking and gruesome crimes have sent shockwaves through our community," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement when the charges were filed in November 2023. "We stand with the victims' loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time and will do everything in our power to ensure justice is served. Our Major Crimes Division will work tirelessly to bring about a prosecution that reflects the severity of this devastating crime."

