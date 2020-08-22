ABC7 Salutes: Respect, common goals brings veterans, athletes together with group 'Merging Vets and Players'

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For many veterans, the road home can be a difficult one; and it is even more challenging now during the time of COVID-19. For many the only support available is online.One program helps vets and athletes work out their issues together. The Los Angeles veteran support group called "Merging Vets and Players (MVP)" has adapted to the pandemic and now have weekly workouts and meetings over zoom.MVP co-founder Nate Boyer was in the army for 10 years, a member of the elite Special Forces in Iraq and Afghanistan. He then became a 34-year-old rookie for the Seattle Seahawks. When it all ended he felt alone and without purpose. He says a lot of other athletes and veterans are going through the same thing"We're bringing these two groups together. There's a mutual respect between both of them. We are helping be that better person again," said Boyer.When Covid hit a number of these men and women lost their jobs, lost their savings, lost hope. In these meetings they can talk about what they're going through and they can connect to vital resources.MVP is also raising money for members who are struggling during this difficult time and to help them survive.