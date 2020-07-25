ABC7 Salutes

Local veterans show public service doesn't need to stop once you leave the military

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Local veterans are joining in the effort to combat food insecurity during the pandemic. They are not just handing out food here, but also pride in their community and their country.

This weekly food drive assists Compton residents in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The veterans are volunteers with The Mission Continues, a nonprofit organization that empowers military veterans to continue their service and empowers communities with veteran talent, skills and preparedness to generate visible impact.

One veteran leading the way: Sherman Watson, a Marine who never stopped serving.

"For me it is a personal aspect because it gives me an outlet to get out in the community to meet the people that I know that need me on their side. I need them too. It's a mutual thing," said Watson.

Watson is a Marine combat veteran who served three tours in Iraq. He has three Purple Hearts to prove it. He is now a platoon leader for Mission Continues.

"It is something that is needed and something that's continued needed, I would say until we have better job conditions, better resources in our surrounding communities not just in Compton," said Watson.

This is especially true in the middle of a pandemic. Watson, along with other vets, have helped deliver food to thousands struggling to make ends meet.

"We still love to serve, we still love to give a helping hand, and we have the resources that can assist," said Watson.

And for his continued service to his community and his country, ABC7 salutes Sherman Watson.

