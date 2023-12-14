Murder suspect turns himself in, arrested in fatal stabbing of passenger on Metro train in South LA

Police released photos and video of a man suspected of fatally stabbing a passenger on a Metro train near Los Angeles Trade-Technical College in South L.A.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect turned himself in to police overnight Wednesday after being sought in connection with the fatal stabbing of a passenger earlier this week on a Metro light-rail train in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Carlos Carrillo-Martinez, 19, surrendered to the Los Angeles Police Department at the agency's 77th Area station at midnight, according to a news release issued Thursday. He was booked on suspicion of murder after being interviewed by detectives.

The victim, 27-year-old Jalil Sosa Illera, was stabbed multiple times on an E Line train Los Angeles Trade-Technical College on Tuesday afternoon following an altercation with the suspect, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Illera managed to make it home after being stabbed and called 911, the LAPD said. Firefighter-paramedics took him to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The circumstances that led to the altercation were unclear.

After the incident, investigators released photos and video footage of the man wanted in connection with the homicide. The video shows suspect waiting on a Metro platform.

Carrillo-Martinez "admitted being the suspect on (the) flyer and was interviewed by detectives," the LAPD statement said. His bail was set at $2,000,000.

Murders on the Metro system, while up from pre-pandemic years, are rare. There were six murders reported in the 12 months between October 2022 and September 2023.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call LAPD Central Bureau Homicide Detectives John Meneses or Justin Howarth at (213) 996-4144. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.