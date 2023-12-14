LAPD releases photos of suspect in fatal stabbing of passenger on Metro train

An investigation continues into the fatal stabbing of a 27-year-old man aboard a Metro E Line train.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police released photos of a man suspected of fatally stabbing a passenger on a Metro train near Los Angeles Trade-Technical College in South L.A.

Jalil Sosa Illera, 27, was stabbed multiple times on a Metro E Line train Tuesday afternoon following an altercation with the suspect, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say Illera managed to make it home after the stabbing and called 911. Firefighter-paramedics took him to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police described the suspect as a man who stands 5 feet 7 to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen with glasses, wearing a black sweater with white lettering on the front, light blue jeans and black shoes.

LAPD released photos of the suspect Wednesday and ask for the public's help in identifying him. The photos appear to show the man waiting on a Metro platform.

Metro says it is working the LAPD on the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Crime and safety on the Metro has been a concern for riders and local officials.

Murders on the Metro system, while up from pre-pandemic years, are still rare. There were six murders reported in the 12 months between October 2022 and September 2023.