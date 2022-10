Mariachi bands reawaken memories for patients with Alzheimer's in Mexico City

Mariachi bands are being used to help reawaken memories of Alzheimer's patients in Mexico City.

MEXICO CITY (KABC) -- Mariachi bands, a staple of Mexican culture, are being used to help reawaken memories of those with Alzheimer's disease.

The Mexican Alzheimer's Center says the music helps reawaken memories among those with degenerative illness.

It has even encouraged patients to sing and dance to some of their favorite songs.

The course began last month and will continue for another month with performances spread out throughout Mexico City.