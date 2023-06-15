2 Americans, including 22-year-old Newport Beach woman, found dead atluxury hotel in Mexico

Two Americans, including an Orange County woman, were found dead in their luxury hotel room in Mexico this week, according to local police.

One of the individuals has been identified as 22-year-old Abby Lutz from Newport Beach. The other is John Heathco, 41, according to the Baja California Sur Attorney General's Office.

They were found Tuesday in a room at the Hotel Rancho Pescadero in Baja California Sur. Police said the man and woman had been dead for about 10 hours, and there were no signs of violence on their bodies.

Their cause of death was "intoxication by substance to be determined," the AG's office said in a statement Wednesday, but the investigation into the exact cause is ongoing.

Hotel Rancho Pescadero is a luxury hotel and a Hyatt property.

The hotel's general manager, Henar Gil, said in a statement that they are not aware of any threats to the safety of other guests.

"We are truly heartbroken by this terrible tragedy. Our hearts are with the impacted families and loved ones during this unimaginable loss. Local authorities are still actively investigating the situation, and the safety and security of our guests and colleagues remains a top priority, as always. We can confirm there was no evidence of violence related to this situation, and we are not aware of any threat to guests' safety or wellbeing. We are working to care for those who have been impacted and we are working closely with authorities as they conduct their investigation to understand the cause of death. Further inquiries should be directed to local authorities."

The U.S. State Department also said in a statement that it is "closely monitoring local authorities' investigation into the cause of death."