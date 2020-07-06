Suspected drug trafficking plane crash lands on Mexican highway

A small plane, suspected of carrying drugs, bursts into flames after it landed on a rural highway in southern Mexico.
The plane was arriving from South America.
Authorities had been tracking the plane once it entered Mexican airspace.
Officials say an abandoned pickup truck loaded with about 850 pounds of cocaine was found nearby.
No arrests have been made.
