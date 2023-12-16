Video shows Ferrari owned by Michael B. Jordan hit parked car in Hollywood

Video shows the blue Ferrari owned by Michael B. Jordan lose control and strike a car parked along the road in Hollywood.

Video shows the blue Ferrari owned by Michael B. Jordan lose control and strike a car parked along the road in Hollywood.

Video shows the blue Ferrari owned by Michael B. Jordan lose control and strike a car parked along the road in Hollywood.

Video shows the blue Ferrari owned by Michael B. Jordan lose control and strike a car parked along the road in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New video shows a Ferrari owned by Michael B. Jordan side-swiping a parked car in Hollywood.

The incident happened in early December on Sunset Boulevard and North Beachwood Drive.

Video shows the blue Ferrari, initially driving alongside a red sports car, swerve and lose control, then strike a car parked on the right side of the road. Video from the aftermath shows heavy damage to both vehicles, including a tire that fell off the Ferrari.

DMV records indicate the Ferrari is owned by Jordan but neither police nor the actor's representatives have confirmed if he was driving at the time.

No charges have been filed and no injuries were reported.