Michelle Obama shares heartfelt message to Vanessa Bryant: 'All my love to you and the girls'

The line was created in honor of her late daughter, Gianna Bryant, and was released on May 1, which would have been Gianna's 15th birthday.
In her post, the former first lady wrote, "As a wife and mother, I have thought a lot about what Vanessa Bryant has been going through this past year."
"I was touched hearing her speak with such courage and strength this past weekend at the Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring Kobe, and I am proud to join so many others in building upon Gianna's legacy by supporting the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation," Obama continued. "@VanessaBryant, all my love to you and the girls and the next generation of athletes you are working to empower. #PlayGigisWay"
RELATED | Kobe Bryant posthumously inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
On May 15, Kobe Bryant was posthumously inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
"There will never be anyone like Kobe," Vanessa Bryant said during the ceremony. "Kobe was one of a kind. He was special. He was humble - off the court - but bigger than life."
RELATED | Vanessa Bryant shares touching photos of Kobe's Hall of Fame exhibit ahead of his induction
Bryant shared photos from the newly remodeled Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on May 14, showing fans the exhibit that honors the life and legacy of her late husband.