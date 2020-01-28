New mural honoring Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter Gianna pops up in Mid-City

Society

MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Less than 24 hours after the death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, a new mural dedicated to the two popped up in Mid-City.

The mural, located on the corner of Pickford Street and Vineyard Avenue, features their faces with the words "Kobe & Gigi Forever. Daddy's Girl."

The father and daughter were among the nine people killed Sunday when a helicopter crashed in Calabasas.

The store owner says an artist who goes by Muckrock completed the mural in less than two hours.

Devin Jones visited from Louisiana and stopped at the mural before heading home.

"Believe it or not, we have a lot of Kobe fans where I'm from," he said.

Parents and children were among the many people who came out to see the mural.

Tributes continue to pour in and makeshift memorials have been popping up across Southern California since the tragedy.

