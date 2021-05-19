Fight between diners, apparent pro-Palestinian protesters in LA prompts hate crime investigation

The footage is part of a hate crime investigation launched by the Los Angeles Police Department.
EMBED <>More Videos

Apparent pro-Palestinian protesters brawl outside LA restaurant

BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Disturbing video shows an apparent group of pro-Palestinian protesters fighting with diners outside a restaurant in the Beverly Grove area Tuesday night.

The footage is part of a hate crime investigation launched by the Los Angeles Police Department after the violent fight erupted outside of a restaurant on La Cienega Boulevard just before 10 p.m.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News that the pro-Palestinian group was yelling anti-Semitic remarks at the diners. A shouting match between the two groups escalated to the pro-Palestinian group jumping out of their vehicles and throwing water bottles at the diners.

Hundreds of protesters march in support of Palestine, shut down traffic in Westwood
EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds of protesters shut down traffic as they took to the streets of Westwood in a rally Saturday calling for an end to Israeli airstrikes over the Gaza Strip.



Video of the chaotic scene shows several men punching another man on the sidewalk while bystanders shout.

One man was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, officials say. An investigation is ongoing.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beverly grovelos angeleslos angeles countyfightmiddle eastbrawlcaught on videocaught on camera
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Queen Mary in danger of capsizing if not repaired soon, report finds
Families mourn losses as law enforcement, activists differ on how to improve mental health responses
Disneyland can expand capacity under the yellow tier
Paul Mooney, pioneering comedian and actor, dies at 79
Texas governor signs law banning abortions as early as 6 weeks
Billy Porter reveals he's been living with HIV for years
Teacher says she hugged school shooter after disarming her
Show More
Windows of Riverside County restaurant, multiple parked cars shot
Brawl erupts between internet stars in WeHo - Video
Shaquille O'Neal claims he saw UFO in California in 1997
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters rally in West LA
Demi Lovato says they are nonbinary, changes pronouns
More TOP STORIES News