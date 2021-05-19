Fight between diners, apparent pro-Palestinian protesters in LA prompts hate crime investigation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10641074" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hundreds of protesters shut down traffic as they took to the streets of Westwood in a rally Saturday calling for an end to Israeli airstrikes over the Gaza Strip.

BEVERLY GROVE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Disturbing video shows an apparent group of pro-Palestinian protesters fighting with diners outside a restaurant in the Beverly Grove area Tuesday night.The footage is part of a hate crime investigation launched by the Los Angeles Police Department after the violent fight erupted outside of a restaurant on La Cienega Boulevard just before 10 p.m.Witnesses told Eyewitness News that the pro-Palestinian group was yelling anti-Semitic remarks at the diners. A shouting match between the two groups escalated to the pro-Palestinian group jumping out of their vehicles and throwing water bottles at the diners.Video of the chaotic scene shows several men punching another man on the sidewalk while bystanders shout.One man was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, officials say. An investigation is ongoing.