Mike Feuer drops out of LA mayoral race, is expected to endorse Karen Bass at campaign event Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- City Attorney Mike Feuer dropped out of the Los Angeles mayoral race on Tuesday and is expected to announce his support for Rep. Karen Bass.Feuer is scheduled to join Bass for a 10 a.m. news conference in Encino, where he plans to endorse her campaign for mayor.Angelenos have already been sent their ballots from the Los Angeles County Clerk. Voting ends for the election on June 7.The end of Feuer's campaign comes just days after Councilman Joe Buscaino ended his run for mayor and endorsed billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso. Caruso and Bass are the two frontrunners in the race, according to recent polls.