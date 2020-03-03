Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, wife expecting baby boy

The center fielder made the announcement on Twitter Monday night.
"Little man, you have the best mommy already and I can't wait to be your dad!" Trout posted on Twitter.
Trout married longtime girlfriend Jessica Cox in 2017. Baby Trout is due this August.
Baby Trout due August 2020!!— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) March 3, 2020
I don’t even know where to begin....from seeing your heartbeat for the first time to seeing you dance around in mommy’s belly... we are truly blessed and this is only the beginning!! pic.twitter.com/e0gbiK8K5Y
Little man, you have the best mommy already and I can’t wait to be your dad! We are so humbled by this gift God has given us. We love you already, buddy!!— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) March 3, 2020
The 28-year-old Trout is widely considered one of the best players in the game, with three AL MVP awards and eight All-Star selections.
Last year he signed a 12-year $430 million deal with the Angels, the biggest contract in the history of American sports.
This weekend, Trout also showed off his athletic versatility.
Video shows him making a monster swing at a golf driving range in Scottsdale, Ariz. where the team is holding spring training. His teammates laughed and cheered after the ball sailed off deep into the night sky.