Mike Trout, Angels finalizing 12-year contract extension worth more than $430 million, ESPN reports

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Center fielder Mike Trout and the Angels are finalizing a 12-year deal worth more than $430 million, which will make it the largest contract in the history of professional sports, ESPN reported Tuesday.According to the terms, the 27-year-old Trout will receive an average of almost $36 million per year as part of the contract extension. The $430 million-plus total is 30 percent more than Bryce Harper's then-record-breaking deal with the Phillies that was signed on March 2.Trout, a two-time American League MVP, had been due to be a free agent after the 2020 season. Before news of the contract became public, large-market teams had been expected to bid furiously for the longtime Angel.Harper himself had tried to lure Trout to the Phillies, whose stadium is located about 45 miles from Trout's hometown in New Jersey.The record-shattering deal will replace the final two seasons of Trout's current six-year, $144.5 million contract with the Halos, sources told ESPN.