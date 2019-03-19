Mike Trout, Angels finalizing 12-year contract extension worth more than $430 million, ESPN reports

According to the terms, the 27-year-old Trout will receive an average of almost $36 million per year as part of the contract extension. The $430 million-plus total is 30 percent more than Bryce Harper's then-record-breaking deal with the Phillies that was signed on March 2.
Trout, a two-time American League MVP, had been due to be a free agent after the 2020 season. Before news of the contract became public, large-market teams had been expected to bid furiously for the longtime Angel.
Breaking: Mike Trout and the Angels are finalizing the largest contract in professional sports history, a 12-year deal worth more than $430 million, sources familiar with the deal told @JeffPassan. pic.twitter.com/uZ7Ik7BGaj— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 19, 2019
Harper himself had tried to lure Trout to the Phillies, whose stadium is located about 45 miles from Trout's hometown in New Jersey.
The record-shattering deal will replace the final two seasons of Trout's current six-year, $144.5 million contract with the Halos, sources told ESPN.