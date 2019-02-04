Military exercise causes scare in downtown Los Angeles

Military helicopters were seen flying in formation around downtown Los Angeles and explosions were reported in the area that were all part of an exercise.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The choppers and explosions caused many people to head to social media, scared about what they were seeing outside.

Many people also tweeted that they saw the exercise in Silver Lake.

One helicopter even landed in the middle of Wilshire Boulevard and soldiers were seen rappelling out of the aircrafts onto rooftops.

Authorities urge there was no cause for alarm and that the Special Forces exercises will continue for the next several nights.
