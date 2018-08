A multi-vehicle collision sent a minivan hurtling through the front window of a taqueria in Panorama City, police said.The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. at Nordhoff Street and Terra Bella. Several vehicles were involved and a minivan smashed into the front glass window of Rincon Taurino.No major injuries were reported. The restaurant was closed to the public as repairs were underway.The cause of the accident is under investigation.