Police say a motorcyclist is lucky to be alive after a head-on crash on the 91 Freeway in Orange County.The wrong-way driver slammed into the motorcycle near the 55 Freeway about 2:45 a.m. MondayThe car wound up crashing into a concrete barrier, and the motorcycle sustained major damage.The California Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist has moderate injuries and is lucky to even be alive.The accident is being investigated as a possible DUI, CHP added.