Miranda Lambert gambles on Vegas and wins big with 'Velvet Rodeo' residency

LAS VEGAS -- Miranda Lambert is a singer, a songwriter and a country music superstar. Now, she also is a Las Vegas entertainer with her first residency. She's calling it "Velvet Rodeo" and has set up shop at The Zappos Theatre inside the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino where Miranda has committed to 24 shows between now and April of next year.

"I've been touring for a really long time. I've been everywhere several times, you know? And it's like, why not take this chance to really take the production up a notch, to really hone in this set list and to sort of create this story that goes through my whole catalogue, my whole journey," said Lambert. "And also, for one time in my life, the party is coming to me and I don't have to go to the party! It's awesome!"

Lambert has more CMA Award nominations to her credit than any other female artist in country music: 61. And she's been thinking about spreading her wings, which could take her outside of the country music genre.

"At this point in my career and where I'm at just as a person, I'm pretty open," said Lambert. "I'm kind of like willing to take new risks and try new things. And the good part is I've set a lot of goals and I've reached a lot of those. So now it's, like, time to set a whole new set of goals and put things out in the air that maybe I should do some different kinds of collaborations. And so I'm definitely open to all things right now."

Lambert has also become a businesswoman along the way. There's a winery, a line of home goods and more. By her side is her mother, who's been offering up words of wisdom for years.

"I mean, her phrase has always been 'Be who you are and stick with it and don't let anyone change it.' And I feel like that has been the most valuable advice for me through so many ups and downs and ebbs and flows of my career," said Lambert.

With strong reviews off the bat, Miranda's Las Vegas gamble seems to be paying off.