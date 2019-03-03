5-year-old and 8-year-old sisters found alive after going missing in Humboldt County

EMBED <>More Videos

The search for for two young sisters in a heavily wooded area has entered its third day.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, California -- Two young sisters have been found alive after wandering away from their Northern, California home and spending two cold nights in the forest, according to their mother.

According to deputies, 5-year-old Caroline and 8-year-old Leia Carrico went missing from their home on Friday afternoon.

Deputies believe they went out, possibly into a wooded area nearby, after their mother said they could not go outside for a walk.

This was a multi-agency search, including the U.S. Coast Guard canvasing the area day and night with teams using canine units and a Blackhawk helicopter to comb the thick woods near the girls' home.

The sheriff's department says they found granola bar wrappers in the woods.

"We found some clues during the day that made us change our direction. We found granola bar wrappers and were able to confirm with the mom that yes those were granola bars that were bought in the last few days. The wrappers showed what direction they went in," said Mike Fridley of the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office also says searchers found some boot marks that match what the girls were wearing.

The girls were found by rescuers on Sunday morning.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
californiamissing girlmissing childrenus world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Protest being held over recent horse deaths at Santa Anita Park
LA County orders deputy rehired by Villanueva to turn in badge, weapon
Scattered showers through Sunday amid cool temps in SoCal
SpaceX's Dragon capsule docks at International Space Station
Community honors firefighter donating organs after battle with tumor
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 10: What to know
Several people, including 4 kids, hurt in South LA crash
Show More
BTS adding more shows, including 1 at Rose Bowl
David Beckham's statue unveiled by LA Galaxy
5-year-old boy calls police on Momo challenge
Oregon man survives 5 days in snow by eating Taco Bell sauce
Jiujitsu coach arrested on suspicion of rape in Agoura Hills
More TOP STORIES News