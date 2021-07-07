2 bodies found amid search for missing couple last seen in Angeles National Forest

A coroner will have to identify the bodies, but two volunteers assisting in the search say they have found the couple's belongings. The discovery was made as sheriff's detectives were searching for Sophie Rayanne Edwards, 19, and her boyfriend, Ethan Manzano, 19.
Meanwhile, the wreckage of a vehicle was being examined down the side of Angeles Crest Highway near mile marker 72.
The couple was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 51 of the highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The two volunteers assisting in the search say they may have found the vehicle driven by the missing couple who were last seen in the Angeles National Forest.
They were in a silver 2007 Isuzu 2007 Isuzu Ascender with California plates 6BFA756 driven by Manzano, sheriff's Deputy Shawn Du Busky said.
Edwards is white, stands 5-feet-3 inches tall and weighs about 95 pounds, Du Busky said. She was last seen wearing a black coat, a gray Newcombs Ranch shirt, baggy blue jeans, red Doc Martens boots and a black bandana in her hair.
Manzano -- who has an unspecified mental condition -- is 5-feet-3 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and wavy black hair. Like his girlfriend, he was last seen wearing a gray Newcombs Ranch shirt. He also wore dark jeans.
Anyone with information of their whereabouts was asked to call the LASD's Missing Persons unit at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
City News Service contributed to this report.