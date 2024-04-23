11-year-old boy reported missing in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. (CNS) -- An 11-year-old boy was reported missing Tuesday after he was last seen in Compton.

Irvin Diaz was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Monday on the 700 block of North Bradfield Avenue north of Rosecrans Avenue, the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.

Irvin is Latino, 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray Dickies pants and black Nike shoes.

Anyone who has seen Irvin or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call Detective Garcia or the on-duty watch commander at 310-605-6500. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.