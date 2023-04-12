Authorities searching for inmate who ran away from LA reentry program facility

The inmate was admitted in 2021 to serve 6 years for several crimes, including grand theft auto and second-degree robbery.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for an inmate responsible for several crimes who ran away from a reentry program facility in Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR)

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), 33-year-old Jovany Ojeda, who was serving time in a minimum-security facility, walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) just before 7:30 a.m.

He took off running and has not been seen since. Correctional staff conducted an emergency count, confirming Ojeda was missing.

The CDCR said Ojeda was admitted on Nov. 3, 2021, to serve six years for grand theft auto, second-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon as a second striker.

He's being described as a 5-foot-7 man who weighs 142 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen leaving the MCRP wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Anyone who may have seen Ojeda is urged to contact the MCRP-Los Angeles 1 at (213) 351-2830 or 911.

The MCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the reentry center.

It's a voluntary program for male offenders who have two years or less left to serve.