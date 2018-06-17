Missing man with schizophrenia last seen near Santa Monica Pier

Authorities are seeking help in the search for a man diagnosed with schizophrenia who's been missing since Thursday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities are seeking help in the search for a man diagnosed with schizophrenia who's been missing since Thursday.

Josue Abraham Rosales, 30, was last seen at 4 p.m. on the beach near the Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica police said.

Rosales is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt with "America" printed on it, blue jeans, a gray baseball cap and black Converse shoes.

Police said Rosales has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old and suffers from schizophrenia.

If you have seen him, you're asked to call the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8491.
