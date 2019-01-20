Missing Albany man with special needs found in North Hollywood, family says

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A missing Albany man with special needs who disappeared from a treatment center across the country was found in North Hollywood early Sunday.

According to mother Tekeya Gibson, her 22-year-old son, DeWayne Williams, was found between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m.

Gibson said a tipster was watching a news report about Williams and spotted him in North Hollywood.

Williams had last been seen on camera Monday night leaving the Greyhound Bus station in downtown Los Angeles after walking away from his residential treatment center in Albany, New York.

"DeWayne has been thinking about California and L.A. for many, many years. So at this point, it's something that he wants to do, it's his dream. He pretty much seen it through and he came all the way out from the East Coast to the West Coast," loved one Jasmine Pinn said. "DeWayne has schizophrenia. He has some onset autism, some cognitive issues. His mindframe, his thoughts, are more like a 15-year-old."

His family had rushed to L.A. on a desperate manhunt, going straight from the airport to downtown to post flyers.

Williams is now at a medical facility, his mother said. Details on his conditions were not released.
